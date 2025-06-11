Australia national cricket team ace batter Steve Smith has shattered the record for amassing the most runs in a Test by an overseas batter at Lord's Cricket Ground. The former Australia captain achieved this historic feat during the opening day of the ICC World Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final against the South Africa national cricket team on June 11. Smith went past Australia's Warren Bardsley's elite record of 575 runs at the Home of Cricket to achieve this feat. Steve Smith Wicket Video: Watch Marco Jansen Take Superb Juggling Catch at First Slip to Dismiss Veteran Batter During SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final at Lord’s.

Steve Smith Achieves Historic Record

