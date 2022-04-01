Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and has opted to bowl first. The Knights would be without Sheldon Jackson with Shivam Mavi replacing him. Kagiso Rabada would make his Punjab Kings debut and replaces Sandeep Sharma in playing XI.

See Playing XIs of both sides:

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(wk), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar

