Indian batsman KL Rahul was seen having a fun time with rumoured girlfriend and Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty in fast bowler Ishant Sharma's wife Pratima Singh's Instagram post.

Check the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pratima singh 🔱 (@pratima0808)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)