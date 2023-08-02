KL Rahul trained hard in the nets with the bat in hand and also practiced wicketkeeping ahead of his likely Team India comeback in Asia Cup 2023. The right-hander played some elegant strokes in a net session as seen from a video he shared on Instagram. He also came up with some dives while donning the wicketkeeper's gloves in a bid to brush up on his skills behind the stumps. It has been reported that he might make a comeback to the national team in Asia Cup 2023. 'Don’t Want Luxury…Time for West Indies Cricket To Take Note’ Hardik Pandya Left Unhappy With Arrangements Made for Indian Team.

KL Rahul Works Hard in Nets Ahead of Likely Asia Cup 2023 Return

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@klrahul)

