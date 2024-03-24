Lucknow Super Giants lost too many wickets early in the game, but KL Rahul held his nerves and tried his best to get his team closer to the target. RR side set a target of 194 runs to the visitors and took three early wickets to firm their grip on the match. But skipper KL Rahul scored an important half-century in just 35 balls with four boundaries and two sixes. This is Rahul's 34th half-century in IPL. He also has four centuries in the competition so far. In the match against RR, KL Rahul formed an important partnership with impact player Deepak Hooda to start collecting some runs. And after Hooda’s departure, Rahul and Niclas Pooran are looking to win the game for LSG. Jos Buttler Wicket Video: Watch KL Rahul Takes Superb Low Catch Behind the Stumps to Dismiss Rajasthan Royals Opener During RR vs LSG IPL 2024 Match.

KL Rahul Scores 50 against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024

