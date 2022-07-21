Indian batter KL Rahul has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the tour of the West Indies. Rahul, who was named in the T20 squad, was slated to travel to the Caribbean ahead of the first match on July 29. But now it is likely that he misses out on the tour.

KL Rahul has tested positive for COVID19. (Reported by PTI). — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 21, 2022

