Kuldeep Yadav won the man of the match award in India's first match of the Asia Cup 2025. He scalped four wickets for just seven runs and helped India bowl out UAE for just 57 runs. Three of the four wickets came in Kuldeep's second over when he dismissed Rahul Chopra, Muhammad Waseem and Harshit Kaushik in a matter of six balls. Rahul Chopra tried to hit him over the boundary line and got caught in the deep. Muhammad Waseem was dismissed LBW and Kuldeep cleaned up Harshit Kaushik. Fans were amazed to see Kuldeep spin a web around UAE's batters and made the clips viral on social media. 'Idhar Mat Dekho' Suryakumar Yadav Engages in Funny Banter With Muhammad Waseem During Toss Ahead of IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Kuldeep Yadav Three Wickets in One Over Video

