Suryakumar Yadav is a much fun-loving character off the field and he is barely seen in a serious mood even when he is playing in a highly intense match. Even ahead of the start of the Asia Cup, Suryakumar was found joking with the other captains and journalists. During the toss of India's first match against UAE, Suryakumar engaged in a fun banter with UAE captain Muhammad Waseem as he hid the coin from him and said 'Idhar Mat Dekho' (Don't Look Here). Waseem smiled in response. Fans loved how he was joking ahead of the match and made the video viral on social media. Suryakumar Yadav Withdraws Appeal As Junaid Siddique Gets Stumped After Getting Distracted By Falling Handkerchief of Bowler Shivam Dube During IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025.

Suryakumar Yadav in Light Mood

15 attempts later, SKY gets it right! 😅 Watch #INDvUAE LIVE NOW on the Sony Sports Network TV Channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/9ZvYwhLBYx — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 10, 2025

