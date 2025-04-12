In the fifth match of the ongoing T20I Quadrangular Series 2025, looking to move the standings, Kuwait will clash against bottom-placed Qatar on April 12. The Kuwait vs Qatar T20I match will be held in Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, and will start at 6:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, due to a lack of a broadcast partner, no live viewing option on TV will be available in India. However, the online streaming viewing option for the KUW vs QAT T20I match will be available in India on Styx Sports' YouTube channel. Nepal Becomes First Team In T20I History With Each Batter In Top-Four Scoring 30s, Achieves Unique Feat During NEP vs QAT Hong Kong T20I Quadrangular Series 2025 Match.

Kuwait vs Qatar Quadrangular T20I Series Live

The Hong Kong Men's T20I Series 2025 is starting tomorrow! 📺 You can watch the livestream on Styx Sports or the CHK YouTube channel. Choose the platform that suits you best to watch the game‼️ Read more on: https://t.co/OoFKI3Hhnl#cricket #hkcricket #menscricket… — Cricket Hong Kong, China (@CricketHK) April 8, 2025

