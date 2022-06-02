Lasith Malinga has been appointed Sri Lanka's 'Bowling Strategy Coach' ahead of their home series against Australia. The former Sri Lankan great's role, according to ICC's website, is to, provide “tactical insight and technical expertise to help the on-field execution of strategic plans.” Malinga recently was seen in the role of a bowling coach for IPL 2022 finalists Rajasthan Royals.

