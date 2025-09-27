A hilarious moment was caught just before the start of the IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash. As the India national cricket team opening pair, Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma were gearing up to enter the pitch, as the Men in Blue were batting first, Tilak Varma was also warming up. Varma was just beside Gill, and the cameras of the official broadcasters of the tournament, Sony Sports Network, focused on the two for some time, leaving Abhishek Sharma out of the frame. This created some confusion in the commentary box, and probably to the fans as well. The commentators thought Tilak Varma would be opening with Shubman Gill, but as soon as the camera tilted towards Abhishek Sharma, the reaction from the commentary box was mesmerizing. The commentator said, "Hum dhund rahe Sharma ji ko woh dikha rahe Varma Ji" (We are searching for Sharma, he (cameraman) is showing Varma). Tilak Varma was stretching as he bats usually just after the openers. India won the thriller in a super over. IND vs SL Video Highlights, Asia Cup 2025: India Edge Sri Lanka in Thrilling Super Over After Scores Tie at 202 in Dubai to Win Super 4 Clash.

Cameras Confuse With Focus on Tilak Varma Instead of Abhishek Sharma

Dikhaaye Varma, aaye Sharma 🤭 Watch #INDvSL LIVE NOW on the Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/IEQAtSqGy7 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 26, 2025

