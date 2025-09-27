After the thrilling IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash ended, the India national cricket team players Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Singh, and Jitesh Sharma were spotted having a light moment, recreating the '10 waley biscuit ka packet kitna ka hai ji' viral meme video in context to the game. In the match, after India scored 202/5 in the first innings, Sri Lanka scored the exact same, which resulted in a super over. Arshdeep Singh bowled the super over for India, picking up two wickets after giving just two runs. India won batting next, with Suryakumar Yadav striking three runs off just one ball. The three players in collaboration posted a video from after the match at the Dubai International Stadium, where he approached Arshdeep Singh and Jitesh Sharma, asking, "Super over mein Arshdeep neh doh wicket lie, kisne liye ji" (In super over Arshdeep picked two wickets, who picked?). Hearing this, after a brief interaction, Arshdeep Singh and Jitesh Sharma pushed Rinku Singh, thereby recreating the '10 waley biscuit ka packet kitna ka hai ji' viral video of Shadab Hasan Jakati. Rinku Singh had previously interacted about same meme with fans on sidelines. Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh Recreate ‘10 Wala Ka Biscuit Ka Packet Kitna Ka Hai Ji’ Viral Meme With Fans on Sidelines of Asia Cup 2025 (Watch Videos).

Rinku Singh Recreates ‘10 Wala Biscuit Kitna Ka Hai Ji’ Meme

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arshdeep Singh (@_arshdeep.singh__)

