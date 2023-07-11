Nellai Royal Kings' batters Guruswamy Ajitesh and Rithik Easwaran smashed five sixes, scoring 33 runs in the penultimate over of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 Qualifier 2 against Dindigul Dragons on July 10. G Kishoor bowled the over, whose first three balls were hit for sixes by Easwaran. Ajitesh then smashed another six and Easwaran then finished off the over by hitting another maximum off a free hit. That over turned out to be the game-changer as Nellai Royal Kings went on to chase down a 186-run target with seven wickets to spare and set a date with Lyca Kovai Kings in the TNPL 2023 final. ‘Leap of Faith’ Murugan Ashwin Takes Sensational Flying Catch During TNPL 2023 Match Between Siechem Madurai Panthers and Dindigul Dragons (Watch Video).

Guruswamy Ajitesh and Rithik Easwaran Smash 33 Runs in One Over

33-RUN OVER WITH 5 SIXES! 🤯 Insane hitting by Easwaran 🔥 and Ajitesh 💥#TNPLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/GSc41DpGk7 — FanCode (@FanCode) July 10, 2023

