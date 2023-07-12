Lyca Kovai Kings and Nellai Royal Kings will take centre stage in the final showdown of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 on July 12 at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli. The match will kick-start at 7:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). While Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 Tamil will provide the live telecast of the summit clash, Fancode will live stream the high-profile encounter. 'Indeed a Surreal Feeling!' Sai Sudharsan Poses in India Jersey Ahead of ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023

Lyca Kovai Kings and Nellai Royal Kings TNPL 2023 Final Live Streaming Online

It all comes down to this! The biggest game of the league, the 🏆 on the line!@LycaKovaiKings & @NRKTNPL! Who'll take home the grandest prize? Tune-in to #LKKvNRK at #TNPLOnStarSports Today | 7 PM onwards | Star Sports 3 & Star Sports Tamil#TNPL2023 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/fUDh8v8BgI — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 12, 2023

