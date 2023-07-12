Shahrukh Khan starred with the ball as Lyca Kovai Kings won the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 title with a dominant 104-run victory over the Nellai Royal Kings on July 12. Generally associated with his ability to hit the big shots, it was his bowling which turned out to be making an impact in the final as he finished with 3/16 in his four overs. Jhatavedh Subramanyan was the best bowler (4/21) for Lyca Kovai Kings as they successfully defended an impressive 205. 'Ambati Rayudu Is Retired, We Do Have a Place for You in CSK’ MS Dhoni Gives a Witty Response to Yogi Babu’s Plea To Play for Chennai Super Kings (Watch Video).

Lyca Kovai Kings Win TNPL 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)