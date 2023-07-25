Ever heard of uncanny similarities? Well, this one is certain to blow your mind. Zaheer Khan and Ishant Sharma have been two of India's best fast bowlers, especially when it comes to Test cricket. And fans were left surprised to know that both these bowlers have some absolutely identical stats in Test cricket! The two were part of JioCinema's commentary panel for the India vs West Indies Test series when a graphic came up on the screen, showing how eerily similar both their stats are. Both players have had 311 Test wickets with 11 fifers and one 10-wicket haul each, among other stats. Surprised fans have shared their thoughts on the same, with one even commenting, "LHS=RHS", with right-arm fast bowler Ishant Sharma's numbers similar to that of left-arm pacer Zaheer Khan. ‘Mumbai Ya Trinidad’ Rohit Sharma Has a Hilarious Take on Port of Spain Weather After IND vs WI 2nd Test 2023 Ends in Draw Due to Rain!.

The similarity in the Test career of Ishant Sharma and Zaheer Khan. pic.twitter.com/CCBfrC5qU2 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 24, 2023

The mother of co-incidence😱 https://t.co/5mGS0V8uxn — Yash Jadhav (@farzi_rtist) July 24, 2023

Indian cricket ke multiverse 😌 https://t.co/ZQjIQS7JaE — Amar 𝕏 (@DesiChumbak) July 24, 2023

