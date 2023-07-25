Rohit Sharma had a hilarious take on the weather in Trinidad after rain led to the India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2023 finishing in a draw. India needed eight wickets to win the match on Day 5, with West Indies requiring 289 runs. The visitors would have backed themselves to get the win after their dominant bowling performance this series, but rain prevented any action from taking place on Day 5. Rohit took to social media to share a picture of him and his teammates standing in the rain in Trinidad and made a reference to Mumbai, which has seen a lot of rainfall this monsoon. Virat Kohli Shows Nice Gesture By Giving Autographed Bats to Port of Spain Museum After IND vs WI 2nd Test 2023 Ended in A Draw (See Pic).

'Mumbai Ya Trinidad' Rohit Sharma's Post Goes Viral

Mumbai ya Trinidad 🤔🌧️ pic.twitter.com/jOPINPXW4a — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)