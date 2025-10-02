India's Abhishek Sharma created history, achieving the highest-ever rating in ICC Rankings T20I batters, with 926 points in the latest International Cricket Council rankings. With Sharma receiving praise from all quarters, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) franchise comically wished the star opener, taking Shoaib Akhtar's gaffe to a new level. In their post, LSG used the picture of Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan to wish Sharma on achieving the new record. The whole 'Abhishek Bachchan-Abhishek Sharma' trend started after ex-Pakistan speedster Akhtar referred to Sharma as Bachchan during an Asia Cup 2025 show on PTV Sports. Fans can check out LSG's jovial wish below. ' Sir, With All Due Respect…’ Abhishek Bachchan Responds After Shoaib Akhtar Mistakenly Names Him Instead of Abhishek Sharma on Talk Show Ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final (Watch Video).

LSG Does A Shoaib Akhtar!

Congratulations on becoming the highest-rated T20I batter ever ✨ pic.twitter.com/hRLekzVT2p — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) October 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)