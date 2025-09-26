Abhishek Bachchan shared his reaction after Shoaib Akhtar mistakenly named him instead of Abhishek Sharma on a talk show ahead of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final. Shoaib Akhtar is part of a cricket talk show named 'Game On Hai' on Tapmad where he made this hilarious slip-up, the clip of which went viral online on social media in no time. Abhishek Sharma has been a tormentor for Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 tournament, making an impact with the bat in both IND vs PAK matches so far. Abhishek Sharma Blows Kiss Towards His Sister Komal Sharma After Indian Opener Hits Half-Century During IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match.

Shoaib Akhtar spoke of 'hypothetical situation' of Pakistan getting Abhishek Sharma out early, which could put India's middle-order under pressure. "If Pakistan get Abhishek Bachchan out early on, hypothetically speaking, then what’s going to happen with the middle order? Unka middle-order toh perform nahi kiya," (Their middle-order hasn’t performed), he said on the talk show. Shoaib Akhtar was quickly corrected by his co-panellists and he realised that he made the slip-up. Tapmad shared the video of this incident on social media and it expectedly made the news as well and caught the attention of Abhishek Bachchan.

Shoaib Akhtar's Hilarious Slip-Up As He Mentions Abhishek Bachchan Instead of Abhishek Sharma

Reacting to a Times of India coverage of this hilarious slip-up by Shoaib Akhtar, Abhishek Bachchan shared his unfiltered reaction to this. While reacting to TOI's coverage of this, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "Sir, with all due respect… don’t think they’ll even manage that! And I’m not even good at playing cricket." Abhishek Sharma Becomes Second Indian Batter After Virat Kohli to Score Consecutive Half-Centuries In Asia Cup T20I, Achieves Feat During IND vs BAN Super 4 Match.

Abhishek Bachchan Reacts to Shoaib Akhtar Mistakenly Naming Him for Abhishek Sharma

Sir, with all due respect… don’t think they’ll even manage that! And I’m not even good at playing cricket. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/kTy2FgB10j — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) September 26, 2025

First-Ever India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final

For the first time in the history of the Asia Cup, it is going to be an India vs Pakistan final to determine the champions of the continent. India became the first team to qualify for the Asia Cup 2025 final with a 41-run victory over Bangladesh in a Super 4 clash. Pakistan booked a spot in the Asia Cup 2025 final against India, defeating Bangladesh by 11 runs in a thrilling encounter in Dubai. India so far have beaten Pakistan twice in the Asia Cup 2025.

