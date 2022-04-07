Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul has won the toss and elected to field first. Krishnappa Gowtahm comes in for LSG as Manish Pandey misses out. Meanwhile, David Warner and Anrich Nortje are named in the DC team after joining them earlier in the week.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

