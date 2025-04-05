Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) head coach Justin Langer answered a journalist's phone during a press conference after the LSG vs MI match in IPL 2025 on Friday, April 4. The Lucknow Super Giants produced a superb effort with both bat and ball to down the Mumbai Indians and register their second win of IPL 2025. After the match, Justin Langer conducted a press conference where he fielded questions from the reporters when one of their phones, which was kept in front of him, rang. The Australian candidly lifted up the phone and asked whose it was before asking the concerned journalist if he could answer. "Whose mum is ringing?" he said as he picked up the phone and later answered the call where he said, "Mama, it is 12:08, we are in the middle of a press conference," and his gesture left the reporters in splits. Lucknow Super Giants Beat Mumbai Indians by 12 Runs in IPL 2025; Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Digvesh Rathi Guide LSG to Thrilling Win Against Five-Time Champions.

Justin Langer Answer's Journalist's Phone During Press Conference

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)