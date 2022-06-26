Madhya Pradesh won their maiden Ranji Trophy title with a dominant six-wicket victory over Mumbai in the final on Sunday, June 26. The win was not just historic, but a special one especially for coach Chandrakant Pandit, who had earlier lost the Ranji Trophy final for MP at the same venue during his time as a player in the 1998/99 season. Now, his team has done the unthinkable by upstaging Mumbai, one of the best sides in Indian domestic cricket.

Take a look at some reactions:

BCCI Secretary Congratulates Madhya Pradesh:

Congratulations Madhya Pradesh on winning the #RanjiTrophy2022! We've witnessed some terrific performances throughout the season. Great efforts by everyone @BCCI for ensuring another successful Ranji season amidst the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/qMxmvUNYZf — Jay Shah (@JayShah) June 26, 2022

Way To Go MP!

Congrats #MP players and coach Chandrakant Pandit on a historic first-ever #RanjiTrophy win. 👏👏 Mumbai battled hard but were outplayed by a more determined and ambitious side. MP’s win highlights the growing richness and depth of cricket talent in India — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 26, 2022

'Worthy Champions'

Congratulations Madhya Pradesh worthy Champions of the Ranji Trophy. #RanjiTrophyFinal — shishir hattangadi (@shishhattangadi) June 26, 2022

A Stat:

Congratulations to Madhya Pradesh, who has become the 20th side to win the #RanjiTrophy at least once! For the record, now only eight teams have won the title once, while the rest 12 sides have won it multiple times. Last 5 winners Gujarat Vidarbha (2) Saurashtra Madhya Pradesh — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 26, 2022

Things Came Full Circle for Pandit:

Chandrakant Pandit Captain of Madhya Pradesh in 1998/99 had tears at M Chinnaswamy Stadium after heartbreaking loss v Karnataka Coach of Madhya Pradesh has tears of joy at M Chinnaswamy Stadium after beating Mumbai Well done, Madhya Pradesh — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) June 26, 2022

'Chandrakant Pandit Creating Magic'

Congratulations MP team for winning the Ranji trophy 🏆. Chandrakant Pandit creates his magic once again in domestic cricket. How abt a good IPL contract for Him? — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 26, 2022

'What a Journey'

What a journey for this legend Chandrakar Pandit..Lost the Ranji Final in 1999 as a captain but won it today as a coach. Life gives you everything but in its own sweet time. Really happy for MP captain Aditya Shrivastav and whole MP team on winning first Ranji Cup ever. pic.twitter.com/19zYlnJZcR — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) June 26, 2022

Abhinav Mukund Congratulates Madhya Pradesh:

Congratulations Madhya Pradesh on winning the Ranii title. Sheer show of resilience,focus and planning throughout the season. Chandrakant Pandit sure does wield a magic wand when it comes to his teams! Well done to all the players and the support staff. #RanjiTrophyFinal — Abhinav Mukund (@mukundabhinav) June 26, 2022

