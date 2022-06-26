Madhya Pradesh won their maiden Ranji Trophy title with a dominant six-wicket victory over Mumbai in the final on Sunday, June 26. The win was not just historic, but a special one especially for coach Chandrakant Pandit, who had earlier lost the Ranji Trophy final for MP at the same venue during his time as a player in the 1998/99 season. Now, his team has done the unthinkable by upstaging Mumbai, one of the best sides in Indian domestic cricket.

Take a look at some reactions:

BCCI Secretary Congratulates Madhya Pradesh:

Way To Go MP! 

'Worthy Champions'

A Stat:

Things Came Full Circle for Pandit:

'Chandrakant Pandit Creating Magic'

'What a Journey'

Abhinav Mukund Congratulates Madhya Pradesh:

