Rohit Sharma got dismissed unfortunately in the 1st T20I against Afghanistan, his first match since comeback in the T20I team due to a miscommunication with the non striker Shubman Gill. In the 2nd match, he goes for a wild slog early in the innings and gets dismissed for another duck. Fans take to social media immediately to react on the consecutive failures by Rohit Sharma. Rohit Sharma Becomes First Cricketer to Play 150 T20 Internationals, Achieves Feat During IND vs AFG 2nd T20I 2024.

Making New Records

ijbol he is making new records everyday 💀 https://t.co/78yzNekmhv — var ☾ 🍉 || AO || (@ivorymoonlore) January 14, 2024

Why Didn't He Open With Virat Kohli

Man why didn’t he go opening with Kohli they pair up so well goddamnit https://t.co/c5zE5Lh2Vl — Ash (@ashhhh_025) January 14, 2024

Only Rohit Sharma Can Do This

2 matches and 2 ducks only Rohit Sharma can do this 💀 https://t.co/KOlIxqn9EU — NØττyboy♛ (@Shehzada_Empire) January 14, 2024

Now What?

Last match his fans were blaming gill and now what?😹😹 https://t.co/TYi3iSYmjA — َAarav (@jadead_vibes) January 14, 2024

Two In A Row

Records Chase Him

can Rohit sharma become the first opener and captain to not score a single run in an entire series? The trophy madman might not chase records, but records chase him https://t.co/62W3HywbYh — Just Ken (@KameraVoVo) January 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)