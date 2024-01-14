Rohit Sharma got dismissed unfortunately in the 1st T20I against Afghanistan, his first match since comeback in the T20I team due to a miscommunication with the non striker Shubman Gill. In the 2nd match, he goes for a wild slog early in the innings and gets dismissed for another duck. Fans take to social media immediately to react on the consecutive failures by Rohit Sharma. Rohit Sharma Becomes First Cricketer to Play 150 T20 Internationals, Achieves Feat During IND vs AFG 2nd T20I 2024.

Making New Records

Why Didn't He Open With Virat Kohli

Only Rohit Sharma Can Do This

Now What?

Two In A Row

Records Chase Him

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)