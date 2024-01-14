Rohit Sharma has been a long-term servant of the Indian Cricket Team. He played in the T20 World Cup 2007, which India won and since then has emerged as the batting mainstay of the Indian Cricket Team over the years. He took over the captaincy of the Indian Cricket Team in 2021. Now as India plays Afghanistan in the 2nd T20I at Indore, he achieved the record of being the 1st cricketer to play 150 T20I matches. ‘Where Is Rohit Sharma?’ Fans Question Indian Captain’s Absence From Mumbai Indians’ Poster on India Squad for First Two Tests vs England.

Rohit Sharma Becomes First Cricketer to Play 150 T20 Internationals

HISTORY - Rohit Sharma becomes first player to play 150 matches in T20I Internationals history. - The Hitman Created History..!!! pic.twitter.com/UxmTbbi4es — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) January 14, 2024

Rohit Sharma Sets New Milestone in T20Is

Milestone 🚨 - @ImRo45 is all set to play his 150th match in the shortest format of the game. Go well, Skip 🫡#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/1uWje5YNiq — BCCI (@BCCI) January 14, 2024

