Mangalore United will take on Shivamogga Strikers in match 25 of the Maharaja T20 Trophy on Friday, August 20. The match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru at 03:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports would provide live telecast of this game. Fans can also watch this match live on the FanCode app.

Weekend Blockbuster time! Enjoy your Saturday with awesome T20 cricket action at the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20! Both Shivamogga Strikers and Mangalore United suffered defeats yesterday, so they'll both be eager to bounce back and score some points at 3pm.#ಇಲ್ಲಿಗೆದ್ದವರೇರಾಜ pic.twitter.com/93a4MzZJ5H — Maharaja Trophy T20 (@maharaja_t20) August 20, 2022

