Kenya are ready to face Nepal in the 5th and final T20I of the five-match series on Tuesday, August 30. The match will be played at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi and is slated to start at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the match would not be available for live telecast in India. However, fans can watch live streaming of this fixture on YouTube.

Kenya vs Nepal 5th T20I Live Streaming:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)