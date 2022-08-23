Hubli Tigers will be in action against Mysore Warriors in the Maharaja KSCA T20 Trophy on Tuesday, August 23 in the Eliminator. The match is going to be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru and is slated to begin at 03:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports will provide live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this fixture on the FanCode app and website.

It’s the Eliminator! After stunning Mangalore United with a clinical display last night, Hubli Tigers take the pitch again, this time to cross the mighty Mysore Warriors hurdle. Catch all the live action on Star Sports 2, Star Sports Kannada and Fancode. #ಇಲ್ಲಿಗೆದ್ದವರೇರಾಜ pic.twitter.com/ne1pPMfZbV — Maharaja Trophy T20 (@maharaja_t20) August 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)