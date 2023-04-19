Arjun Tendulkar picked up his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) wicket after dismissing Bhuvneshwar Kumar in MI's latest match against SRH at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Following the game, famous actress Preity Zinta, who is also co-owner of Punjab Kings, congratulated Arjun for shutting his doubters. The caption of Preity Zinta's post on Twitter reads, "Many mocked him for nepotism but tonight he has shown his spot is well earned. Congrats Arjun. @sachin_rt (Sachin Tendulkar) you must be so proud." ‘Finally a Tendulkar Has an IPL Wicket!’ Sachin Tendulkar Reacts After Son Arjun Tendulkar Scalps His Maiden Wicket in the Indian Premier League.

Preity Zinta Congratulates Arjun Tendulkar After His Maiden IPL Wicket

Many mocked him for nepotism but tonight he has shown his spot is well earned 👏 Congrats Arjun. @sachin_rt you must be so proud #Arjuntendulkar #SRHvsMI #TATAIPL2023 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 18, 2023

