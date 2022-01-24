South African umpire Marais Erasmus won the ICC Umpire of the Year 2021 award at the annual awards by the cricket governing body. ICC took to social media to name Erasmus of the coveted award. He had also won the Dave Shepherd Trophies in 2016 and 2017.

See ICC's Tweet:

🏅 Marais Erasmus, a member of the Elite Panel of ICC Umpires, is the 2021 ICC Umpire of the Year 👏 All the announced awards so far 👉 https://t.co/2SczDfXxGP pic.twitter.com/zaC0BSyMXf — ICC (@ICC) January 24, 2022

