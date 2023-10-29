Rohit Sharma Completes 18,000 Runs in International Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match

Rohit Sharma has been in red-hot form in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and has completed 18,000 runs in international cricket during the India vs England match on October 29. The Indian captain became the fifth Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly to get to the mark. The right-hander has scored the bulk of these runs in ODIs-10,470 with 3677 runs in Tests and 3853 in T20Is. India Team Wears Black Armbands in Memory of Iconic Spinner Bishan Singh Bedi During ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match Against England.

Rohit Sharma Completes 18,000 Runs

Here's How He Reached the Landmark

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

