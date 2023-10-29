Rohit Sharma has been in red-hot form in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and has completed 18,000 runs in international cricket during the India vs England match on October 29. The Indian captain became the fifth Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly to get to the mark. The right-hander has scored the bulk of these runs in ODIs-10,470 with 3677 runs in Tests and 3853 in T20Is. India Team Wears Black Armbands in Memory of Iconic Spinner Bishan Singh Bedi During ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match Against England.
Rohit Sharma Completes 18,000 Runs
Rohit Sharma completes 18000 international runs for India 🙌
The G.O.A.T opener of India 🔥#INDvsENG | #CWC23 | #WorldCup2023 | #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/VcZvgOVGDI
— Cric Waltz (@CricWaltz) October 29, 2023
Here's How He Reached the Landmark
View this post on Instagram
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
Rohit Sharma Completes 18,000 Runs in International Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match
The Indian captain has been in superb form in this edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup and this achievement is a testament to his consistency over a long period of time. He is the fifth Indian cricketer to get to the mark.
Rohit Sharma has been in red-hot form in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and has completed 18,000 runs in international cricket during the India vs England match on October 29. The Indian captain became the fifth Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly to get to the mark. The right-hander has scored the bulk of these runs in ODIs-10,470 with 3677 runs in Tests and 3853 in T20Is. India Team Wears Black Armbands in Memory of Iconic Spinner Bishan Singh Bedi During ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match Against England.
Rohit Sharma Completes 18,000 Runs
Here's How He Reached the Landmark
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
Kerala Convention Centre Blast: Dominic Martin, Who Took Responsibility for Kalamassery Explosions, Goes Live on Facebook, Calls Jehovah Witnesses ‘Anti-National’ (Watch Video)
Halloween 2023: From ATEEZ’s 'Black Cat Nero' to ENHYPEN’s 'Bite Me' - 10 Spooky K-Pop Tracks for a Hauntingly Good Time!
Datia Election 2023: Congress Fields Rajendra Bharti Against BJP's Narottam Mishra in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls, Know Polling Date, Result and History
IND 208/8 in 46.2 Overs| India vs England Live Score Updates of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: David Willey Dismisses Suryakumar Yadav
Shikhar Dhawan's Lookalike Spotted at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow During IND vs ENG ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match, Pics Go Viral!
Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists Open Fire at Police Officer in Srinagar’s Eidgah Area (Watch Video)
Over 2 Lakh Minors in Spain May Have Been Victims of Church Sex Abuse: Report
Mumbai Train Accident Video: Few Coaches of Goods Train Derail Near Vasai Station, No Casualty Reported
Himanta Biswa Sarma Shares Order to End Polygamy Among Government Employees in Assam, All Staffers Need Govt’s Permission for Second Marriage
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: BJP Releases List of 40 Star Campaigners Including PM Narendra Modi for Vidhan Sabha Polls
Uttar Pradesh: Bull Charges At Elderly Man, Tosses Him Up in Air; Video Surfaces
Navi Mumbai Water Cut News: CIDCO to Suspend Water Supply for 12 Hours on October 30 Due to Maintenance Works; Check Timings and List of Affected Areas
tly.com/images/hash-tag.png">
Kerala Convention Centre Blast: Dominic Martin, Who Took Responsibility for Kalamassery Explosions, Goes Live on Facebook, Calls Jehovah Witnesses ‘Anti-National’ (Watch Video)
Halloween 2023: From ATEEZ’s 'Black Cat Nero' to ENHYPEN’s 'Bite Me' - 10 Spooky K-Pop Tracks for a Hauntingly Good Time!
Datia Election 2023: Congress Fields Rajendra Bharti Against BJP's Narottam Mishra in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls, Know Polling Date, Result and History
IND 208/8 in 46.2 Overs| India vs England Live Score Updates of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: David Willey Dismisses Suryakumar Yadav
Shikhar Dhawan's Lookalike Spotted at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow During IND vs ENG ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match, Pics Go Viral!
Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists Open Fire at Police Officer in Srinagar’s Eidgah Area (Watch Video)
Over 2 Lakh Minors in Spain May Have Been Victims of Church Sex Abuse: Report
Mumbai Train Accident Video: Few Coaches of Goods Train Derail Near Vasai Station, No Casualty Reported
Himanta Biswa Sarma Shares Order to End Polygamy Among Government Employees in Assam, All Staffers Need Govt’s Permission for Second Marriage
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: BJP Releases List of 40 Star Campaigners Including PM Narendra Modi for Vidhan Sabha Polls
Uttar Pradesh: Bull Charges At Elderly Man, Tosses Him Up in Air; Video Surfaces
Navi Mumbai Water Cut News: CIDCO to Suspend Water Supply for 12 Hours on October 30 Due to Maintenance Works; Check Timings and List of Affected Areas
Editor's Choice
Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day 2023 Celebrations Unlikely Due to Model Code of Conduct for Assembly Elections: Report
Thane Shocker: Man Molests Daughter-in-Law, Touches Her Inappropriately While Teaching Victim How To Drive Car in Dombivli; Arrested
TikTok Prankster in UK Banned From Social Media: Bacari-Bronze O’Garro Aka Mizzy, Who Does ‘Invasive’ Pranks, Prohibited From Uploading Videos on YouTube, Instagram and Other Platforms; May Face Jail for Violation
Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Murders Gay Partner for Refusing to End Relationship, Dumps Body in Bushes in Chandkheda; Arrested
Trending Topics
Editor's Choice
Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day 2023 Celebrations Unlikely Due to Model Code of Conduct for Assembly Elections: Report
Thane Shocker: Man Molests Daughter-in-Law, Touches Her Inappropriately While Teaching Victim How To Drive Car in Dombivli; Arrested
TikTok Prankster in UK Banned From Social Media: Bacari-Bronze O’Garro Aka Mizzy, Who Does ‘Invasive’ Pranks, Prohibited From Uploading Videos on YouTube, Instagram and Other Platforms; May Face Jail for Violation
Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Murders Gay Partner for Refusing to End Relationship, Dumps Body in Bushes in Chandkheda; Arrested
Trending Topics