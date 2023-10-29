Rohit Sharma Completes 18,000 Runs in International Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match

The Indian captain has been in superb form in this edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup and this achievement is a testament to his consistency over a long period of time. He is the fifth Indian cricketer to get to the mark.

Socially Team Latestly| Oct 29, 2023 04:08 PM IST

Rohit Sharma has been in red-hot form in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and has completed 18,000 runs in international cricket during the India vs England match on October 29. The Indian captain became the fifth Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly to get to the mark. The right-hander has scored the bulk of these runs in ODIs-10,470 with 3677 runs in Tests and 3853 in T20Is. India Team Wears Black Armbands in Memory of Iconic Spinner Bishan Singh Bedi During ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match Against England.

Rohit Sharma Completes 18,000 Runs

Here's How He Reached the Landmark

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

You might also like
Shikhar Dhawan's Lookalike Spotted at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow During IND vs ENG ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match, Pics Go Viral!
Cricket

Shikhar Dhawan's Lookalike Spotted at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow During IND vs ENG ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match, Pics Go Viral!
Virat Kohli Wicket Video: Watch David Willey Dismiss India’s Star Batter for a Duck During IND vs ENG ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match
Cricket

Virat Kohli Wicket Video: Watch David Willey Dismiss India’s Star Batter for a Duck During IND vs ENG ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match
How to Watch IND vs ENG ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match Free Live Streaming Online? Get Live Telecast Details of India vs England CWC Match With Time in IST
Cricket

How to Watch IND vs ENG ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match Free Live Streaming Online? Get Live Telecast Details of India vs England CWC Match With Time in IST
Indian Cricket Fans Perform 'Havan' Ahead of IND vs ENG ICC World Cup 2023 Match in Lucknow (Watch Video)
Cricket

Indian Cricket Fans Perform 'Havan' Ahead of IND vs ENG ICC World Cup 2023 Match in Lucknow (Watch Video)
Google Trends Google Trends
Kalamassery
50K+ searches
Kerala
50K+ searches
India England match
20K+ searches
Kerala Blast
20K+ searches
Mike Pence
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
    tly.com/images/hash-tag.png">
Trending Stories
Google Trends Google Trends
Kalamassery
50K+ searches
Kerala
50K+ searches
India England match
20K+ searches
Kerala Blast
20K+ searches
Mike Pence
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023 Cryptocurrency
  • fuel
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Google News Telegram Bot