On a shortish delivery from star all-rounder Andre Russell, McKenny Clarke had taken a splendid one-handed catch during the Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua & Barbuda Falcons Caribbean Premier League 2025 match at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium. On the first ball of the 12th over of the game, Antigua & Barbuda Falcons keeper-batter Jewel Andrew aimed to hit a boundary on a delivery from Andre Russell, towards the onside. But the 22-year-old McKenny Clarke rushed around the boundary rope, with an arm stretched out to take the one-handed, magnificent catch. Jewel Andrew got out for 40 runs off 31 balls; his side managed 146/7. TKR chased the target at ease, scoring 152/2 in 18.4 overs, winning by eight wickets. Fact Check: Did Babar Azam Receive A Multi-Billion Dollar Offer, Highest-Ever in CPL History, To Participate in 2025 Edition? Here's The Truth.

Clarke's Splendid One-Handed Catch:

