The internet was all in praise for Nitin Menon as he officiated in the 3rd Ashes 2023 Test between England and Australia, being played at Headingley from July 6. Menon, the only Indian in the ICC Elite Panel of umpires, achieved his 'dream' and fans on social media hailed it as a 'memorable moment' for the country. Menon had earlier stated that it was his 'dream' to be able to officiate in the Ashes. Castled! Mark Wood's Fiery Delivery Sends Usman Khawaja’s Stumps Rattling on Day 1 of Ashes 2023 3rd Test (Watch Video).

'Congratulations and Best Wishes'

Dream Achieved

After being selected in the list of ICC elite umpires, @nitinmenonfan Nitin Menon said his dream was to officiate in ASHES Tests, he achieved it today ❤️ Good to see sir#NitinMenon #icceliteumpires #ENGvsAUS #Ashes2023 #ASHES #sonysix #umpires pic.twitter.com/BwGljr8jnd — Karthikeyan Balamani (@BalamaniKarthik) July 6, 2023

'Memorable Moment for India'

Unique Record!

Nitin Menon was the on-field umpire in Joe Root's 100th Test in Chennai two years back and then in Virat Kohli's 100th Test in Mohali last year. He now makes his Ashes debut in Steve Smith's 100th Test at Headingley today.#Ashes #ENGvAUS — Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) July 6, 2023

'Indian Umpire in the Ashes!'

An Indian Umpire in the Ashes!! Congratulations Nitin Menon. Also two Subcontinent umpires umpiring in an Ashes Test Match. Did it happened ever before??#Ashes#Ashes23#ENGvAUS — Sudipto Chatterjee (@imsudipto16) July 6, 2023

