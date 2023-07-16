Sachin Tendulkar was all praise for Novak Djokovic who has put up a good performance in the Wimbledon 2023 final. The Serbian gunne for an eighth Wimbledon title and a record-levelling 24th Grand Slam title and was in a gruelling contest against youngster Carlos Alcaraz with the Spaniard eventually winning the match. Taking to social media, Tendulkar wrote, "Mental toughness = Novak Djokovic. Despite having issues with his body, the mind continues to push him forward. What a player!" Carlos Alcaraz Beats Novak Djokovic To Win Wimbledon 2023 Men’s Singles Title; World No 1 Clinches Maiden Grand Slam on Grass Court

Sachin Tendulkar Praises Novak Djokovic

Mental toughness = Novak Djokovic Despite having issues with his body, the mind continues to push him forward. What a player!#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/FeHzW92xNE — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)