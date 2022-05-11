Mitchell Marsh scored his first fifty in the Indian Premier League when he got to the mark during Delhi Capitals' match against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 on Wednesday, May 11. The Australian right-hander played an impressive knock to help his side in the 161-run chase against Rajasthan Royals.

