Australia national cricket team veteran cricketers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood scripted history as the duo registered the highest partnership for the last wicket in the ICC Men's tournament final. The duo achieved this historic milestone during the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 final against the South Africa national cricket team at iconic Lord's. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood stitched a crucial 59-run partnership for the last wicket during the second innings of Australia. Their crucial partnership helped Australia set a 282-run target for South Africa in the WTC 2025 final. Mitchell Starc Registers Highest Individual Score by No 9 Batter in ICC Men’s Final, Achieves Feat During SA vs AUS WTC 2025 Summit Clash at Lord’s.

Historic Feat by Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood!

Highest last wicket partnerships in a Men's ICC tournament final: 59 - Josh Hazlewood & Mitchell Starc 🇦🇺 vs SA 🇿🇦, 2025* 41 - Dennis Lillee & Jeff Thomson 🇦🇺 vs WI 🌴, 1975 22 - Syed Kirmani & Balwinder Sandhu 🇮🇳 vs WI 🌴, 1983#WTCFinal2025 #AUSvsSA — The Stats Kid (@TheStatsKid1523) June 13, 2025

