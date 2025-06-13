Australia national cricket team veteran cricketer Mitchell Starc achieved a huge milestone in his great career. Mitchell Starc registered the highest individual score by a number nine batter in the ICC Men's tournament final. The great cricketer achieved this historic milestone during day three of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 final against the South Africa national cricket team at iconic Lord's. During the second innings of Australia, Starc remained unbeaten on 58 runs that surpassed Courtney Browne's unbeaten 35-run tally. Mitchell Starc Memes Go Viral After Pacer’s Fighting Half-Century Helps Australia Set Daunting 282-Run Target in SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final.

Historic Feat by Mitchell Starc

Highest individual scores by a No.9 batter in a Men's ICC tournament final: 58* (136) - Mitchell Starc 🇦🇺 vs SA 🇿🇦, 2025* 35* (55) - Courtney Browne 🌴 vs ENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, 2004 30 (46) - Tim Southee 🇳🇿 vs IND 🇮🇳, 2021#WTC2025Final#AUSvsSA — The Stats Kid (@TheStatsKid1523) June 13, 2025

Mitchell Starc Registers Highest Score by No. 9 Batter in an ICC Final

Tailender? More like talisman! 🤩#MitchellStarc's unbeaten 37* vs SA in #WTCFinal 2025 is now the highest score by a No.9 in an ICC final 💪 LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/PT5JiWpOzV#WTCFinal | #SAvAUS | Day 3, LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/U0QnzUUzFs — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 13, 2025

