The Pakistan national cricket team left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz took a sensational hat-trick during the UAE Tri-Series 2025 final against the Afghanistan national cricket team at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Sunday, September 7. Mohammad Nawaz's hat-trick came when Pakistan were defending a 141-run total. The left-arm spinner first took the wicket of Darwish Rasooli (0) in the second last ball of the sixth over. On the next delivery, Nawaz dismissed Azmatullah Omarzai (0). He completed his hat-trick by removing Ibrahim Zadran (9) on the first ball of the eighth over. Below is the viral hat-trick video of Mohammad Nawaz. Why Asia Cup 2025 Will Be Played in T20I Format? Here's the Reason for Continental Competition's Change of Format This Year.

Mohammad Nawaz Takes Hat-Trick During PAK vs AFG Tri-Series 2025 Final

