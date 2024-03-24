Chasing a target of 169 runs, Mumbai Indians struggled from the start until former captain Rohit Sharma and impact player Dewald Brevis formed a 77-run partnership for the third wicket. Rohit Sharma got out on 43 runs but the South African youngster continued to impress. He went on to score 46 runs from 37 balls before Mohit Sharma pulled off a brilliant caught and bowled effort to give his team a chance in the match. the young hit two fours and three maximums in the inning. Watch the video here. Dog Interrupts Play During GT vs MI IPL 2024 Match at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, Videos Go Viral.

Mohit Sharma Dismisses Dewald Brevis with Brilliant Caught and Bowled Effort

A 𝕋𝕨𝕚𝕤𝕥 in the 𝕋𝕒𝕝𝕖 😮 Sai Kishore and Mohit Sharma get the well set batters 👌 Which way is this heading? 🤔 Follow the match ▶️https://t.co/oPSjdbb1YT #TATAIPL | #GTvMI | @gujarat_titans pic.twitter.com/H2pD8hh3f6 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 24, 2024

