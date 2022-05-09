Former Indian Captain and CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has become the first player to take 200 catches in T20 cricket as a wicketkeeper. He achieved this milestone during the CSK vs DC match in IPL 2022. He is followed by Dinesh Karthik (182 catches), Kamran Akmal(172 catches), Quinton de Kock(166 catches), Denesh Ramdin(150 catches).

