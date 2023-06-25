MS Dhoni was spotted playing 'Candy Crush' a very popular video game, on his tablet while seated in a flight. In a video which has gone viral on social media, the Chennai Super Kings captain was offered chocolates and sweets inside the flight when his tab was seen where the video game was being played. The video, originally shared by flight attendant Nitika Jaiswal on Instagram, showed her offering a tray full of chocolates and a note to Dhoni and the CSK captain obliged by picking a pack of dates. Fans have taken to the video to showcase their reactions, with some even asking Dhoni what's his level on the Candy Crush game! MS Dhoni, Ziva Have Fun Time With Their Pet Dogs in Ranchi, Video Goes Viral!

Love for MS Dhoni is infinite.Everywhere He goes, the love ❣️#MSDhoni #WhistlePodu 🎥 nitika pic.twitter.com/d8SJIgOFIk — WhistlePodu Army ® - CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) June 25, 2023

'Video of the Day'

'Kaunsi Level Pe Ho'

Mahi konsi level pe ho aap candy crush k??🥳 https://t.co/upSOFHOlh6 — Shree  (@Hugivsashitbabe) June 25, 2023

'New Candy Crush Lover in Town'

'Best Game in the World'

If Ms dhoni plays candy crush then it should suppose to be declared as best game in the world 🔥 📛 pic.twitter.com/V89aPbPsJ2 — 🐐Harshita 2.0 🇮🇳 (@balchodbkl) June 25, 2023

Very Much Possible!

I see Candy Crush downloads increasing post this! :D — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) June 25, 2023

