MS Dhoni used his left hand to flip the coin during the toss at the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 final and it has left fans on social media guessing! The CSK captain flipped the coin and won the toss, after which he chose to bowl first. Fans were quick to spot this and reacted to this on social media. MS Dhoni Becomes First Player to Complete 250 IPL Matches, Achieves Feat During CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final.

Watch MS Dhoni Use His Left-Hand to Flip Coin

🚨 Toss Update 🚨 Chennai Super Kings win the toss and elect to field first against Gujarat Titans. Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/WsYLvLrRhp#TATAIPL | #Final | #CSKvGT pic.twitter.com/HYMcLKhfKy — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2023

'Does He Do That Often?'

Why did MS Dhoni spin the coin with his left hand? Does he do that often? #IPL2023Final — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) May 29, 2023

'First Time?'

MS Dhoni spun the coin with his left hand. I think it's happening for the first time. (might be wrong as well) pic.twitter.com/DD9sphTLuh — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 29, 2023

Interesting

MS Dhoni spun the coin with left hand last time in 2008 IPL. pic.twitter.com/5wb1Hjl8Q1 — Div🦁| Dube Stan (@div_yumm) May 29, 2023

Thala's Tactic

Thala Dhoni tossed the coin in left hand 🔥🔥🔥 — Taurus (@itz_chillax) May 29, 2023

'Success Mantra'

Picture 1: MSD Spinning Coin with Right hand in Normal Matches. Picture 2: MSD Spinning Coin with Left Hand in Crucial Matches. The Success Mantra for Dhoni! 💛🤪#CSKvsGT pic.twitter.com/rakuXz66kA — Rishabh Pandey (@Rish_hsome) May 29, 2023

'Don't Know Why'

Dhoni Flipped the Coin in Left hand!! I don’t know why 💀 — Kiki (@FlyingSlip_) May 29, 2023

