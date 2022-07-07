Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the most successful captain in Indian cricket, visited Wimbledon 2022 ahead of his 41st birthday to catch some tennis actions on Wednesday. Dhoni, who sported black shades and a grey blazer, was snapped watching Rafael Nadal play in a quarter-final clash against Taylor Fritz. Wimbledon took to Twitter and shared the photo of Dhoni as a spectator with a caption: "An Indian icon watching on."

