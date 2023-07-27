Mukesh Kumar has made an impact on his ODI debut with a wicket of Alick Athanaze during the India vs West Indies 1st ODI 2023 in Barbados on July 27. The Bengal pacer was handed his debut cap by Ravindra Jadeja and it was the latter who took a fine catch at point to complete the dismissal. Kumar had earlier made his international debut in the Test series against West Indies. Suryakumar Yadav Spotted Wearing Sanju Samson’s Jersey During IND vs WI 1st ODI 2023, Picture Goes Viral.

Watch Mukesh Kumar's First ODI Wicket Here

That special feeling of a debut wicket! Mukesh Kumar ☺️#INDvWIonFanCode pic.twitter.com/dzXQ6YhCyL — FanCode (@FanCode) July 27, 2023

