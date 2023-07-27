Suryakumar Yadav was spotted wearing Sanju Samson's jersey during India vs West Indies 1st ODI 2023 in Barbados on July 27. The cameras spotted Suryakumar wearing his compatriot's ODI jersey in the first over of the match and the picture of it has gone viral on social media. Samson is part of the squad but has not made it to the playing XI for the 1st ODI. Virat Kohli Has Fun With Hardik Pandya in Practice Session Ahead of IND vs WI 1st ODI 2023, Signals Four in Hilarious Manner (Watch Video).

Suryakumar Yadav Spotted Wearing Sanju Samson's Jersey

Surya wearing the Jersey of Sanju Samson. pic.twitter.com/xTUTwrmyhk — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 27, 2023

