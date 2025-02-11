The Indian national cricket team suffered a huge blow as their ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out due to a lower back injury for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament. Jasprit Bumrah suffered a lower back injury during the Sydney Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in Australia. The BCCI has named Harshit Rana as Bumrah's replacement in Team India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 squad. Here are some of the reactions on social media after Bumrah ruled out of the upcoming showpiece event. India's Official 15-Member Squad For ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Announced: Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out, Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy Included.

Will be Without Our Main Pacer

No Jasprit Bumrah in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

🚨NO JASPRIT BUMRAH IN CT 🚨 Feeling sad for Captain Rohit Sharma, the most unlikely Captain ever💔🥺 pic.twitter.com/UNhTuVLLRG — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) February 11, 2025

Heartbreaking Moment for Fans

Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy 💔🏆. Fans after this news 💔💔🥹..#Jaspritbumrah𓃵#Jaspritbumrah#ChampionsTrophy#CT2025pic.twitter.com/J9fwIZCasb — Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) February 11, 2025

Massive Blow for Team India!

A massive blow for #TeamIndia as Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 due to lower back injury. Harshit Rana has been named his straight replacement.#Jaspritbumrah𓃵pic.twitter.com/ZGFZS75sCW — 🏹 Ashish Meena (@AshuBujetiya) February 11, 2025

Every Fan Right Now After Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out News

When you know jasprit bumrah will not be playing in #ChampionsTrophypic.twitter.com/hBCWKNLhiM — Secular Chad (@SachabhartiyaRW) February 11, 2025

'Pure India ne Nazar Laga Di'

Jasprit Bumrah ko pura India ne nazar laga di — Aditi. (@Sassy_Soul_) February 11, 2025

