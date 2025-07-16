The New Zealand national cricket team secured a comprehensive 21-run victory over the South Africa national cricket team in the second match of the ongoing Zimbabwe Tri-Series 2025 on July 16. Talking about the contest, the Black Caps posted 173-5 on the board. Tim Robinson hammered an unbeaten 75 runs off 57 deliveries with the help of nine boundaries. Bevon Jacobs scored a crucial 44* in the end. With the ball, speedster Kwena Maphaka bagged two wickets. While chasing, Lhuan-dre Pretorius (27) and Reeza Hendricks (16) stitched a 34-run stand for the opening wicket. However, the middle order of South Africa collapsed as they reached 101-6 in 12 overs. Dewald Brevis (35) and George Linde (30) played fighting knocks, but South Africa lost the match by 21 runs. With the ball, Matt Henry and Ish Sodhi took two wickets apiece. On Which Channel Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch ZIM vs SA vs NZ Tri-Nation Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

A 21-Run Victory for New Zealand

South Africa suffered their first defeat in the T20I Triangular Series, losing to New Zealand by 21 runs. Match Details 👉 https://t.co/MCit3EIouQ#ExperienceZimbabwe #T20ITriSeries #SAvNZ pic.twitter.com/Tg3hgnJULt — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) July 16, 2025

