New Zealand produced one of the most thrilling performances with the ball in Test cricket in recent times as they beat England by just one run in the 2nd Test on February 28. Starting the day at 48/1 and needing to achieve a target of 258 runs, England were hit early when both overnight batters Ollie Robinson and Ben Duckett fell in quick succession. Ollie Pope soon departed too as wickets continued to tumble. One of the biggest moments of the innings was when the in-form Harry Brook was run out for a duck without facing a delivery. At 80/5, England looked in real trouble when former captain Joe Root stepped up along with current skipper Ben Stokes with the two stitching a 121-run partnership. But New Zealand fought back hard, breaking the stand and dismissing both the set batters to leave England reeling again. The most memorable phase of play was when James Anderson hit a four with England needing seven runs with one wicket in hand and was later dismissed by Neil Wagner. New Zealand Beat England by 1 Run in Thrilling Second Test Match, Level Two-Match Series 1–1.

Ollie Robinson's Early Departure

Robinson falls early ☝️ Southee leading from the front... 8 wickets remaining.... 205 runs required 👀#NZvENG pic.twitter.com/XTxS7BL24R — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) February 27, 2023

Ben Duckett Makes his Way Back to the Pavilion

Not the start England would have wanted... Duckett departs for 33 😔 New Zealand on top early on day 5️⃣#NZvENG pic.twitter.com/EyNGlLSnog — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) February 27, 2023

Harry Brooks Run Out Without Facing a Ball

OH MY WORD. WHAT IS GOING ON. Harry Brook is run out without facing a ball... England in real strife 😬#NZvENG pic.twitter.com/g3kC3ss4zA — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) February 27, 2023

Massive Moment Indeed

BIG MOMENT Joe Root is gone ☝️ England are still 56 runs to win with only 3 wickets remaining now... #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/W7c1Bzcfcb — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) February 28, 2023

Ben Foakes Dismissal

Another twist... FOAKES IS GONE 😱 7 to win, 1 wicket remaining.... #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/dn1tPdQkM5 — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) February 28, 2023

James Anderson Swings It England's Way

WHAT DID WE JUST WITNESS 😱 With the weight of the game on his shoulders... Jimmy runs down and smashes it to the boundary 😍#NZvENG pic.twitter.com/JTSSBbCOs3 — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) February 28, 2023

New Zealand Win by 1 Run

WHAT A GAME OF CRICKET New Zealand have won it by the barest of margins... This is test cricket at its finest ❤️ #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/cFgtFBIkR4 — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) February 28, 2023

