The New Zealand women's national cricket team will host Sri Lanka women's national cricket for a white-ball tour. The first ODI of the three-match series will be hosted at McLean Park in Napier on Tuesday, March 4. The New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women's first ODI match will begin at 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately for the Indian audience, there will be no live telecast of the three-match ODI series between New Zealand Women and Sri Lanka Women. However, Indian fans can watch the live streaming of the New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women's three-match ODI series 2025 on the FanCode app and website. IND vs AUS Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Clash, Here Are Match Results of Last Few India vs Australia Encounters Across Formats.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Women Live

Let's go! The 3-match Chemist Warehouse ODI series begins in Napier today. Follow LIVE and free in NZ on @TVNZ + & DUKE 📺 and @SportNationNZ 📻 Live scoring at https://t.co/DibXOCLmmf & the NZC App 📲 #NZvSL #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/zF61n1AxeE — WHITE FERNS (@WHITE_FERNS) March 3, 2025

