New Zealand take on Sri Lanka in match 15 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Tuesday, October 14. The New Zealand Women's National Cricket Team heads into the NZ-W vs SL-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match on the back of a win over Bangladesh, while Sri Lanka are winless after three matches, one of which was abandoned due to rain. The NZ-W vs SL-W match is pretty crucial in the context of the race for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, which is heating up with every passing game. The New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match is set to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Lahore and it will start at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Free Live Streaming Online of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025: How To Watch NZ-W vs SL-W CWC Match Free Live Telecast in India?

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Scorecard

New Zealand and Sri Lanka eye crucial #CWC25 points in Colombo 🏟️ Watch #NZvSL LIVE action 📺 https://t.co/MNSEqhJhcB More updates ⬇️https://t.co/kOM8MPtzxQ — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 14, 2025

