New Zealand Women made a comeback in the T20I series against Sri Lanka Women with a seven-wicket victory in the second T20I. The third T20I will be hosted at University Oval, Logan Park, Dunedin on Monday, March 17, and start at 2:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately for the Indian audience, there will be no live telecast viewing option of the NZ-W vs SL-W T20I series due to the absence of an official broadcaster. However, fans in India can find online viewing options for New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women 3rd T20I 2025 on the FanCode app and website, after paying a subscription fee. Pakistan Register Their Lowest-Ever 20-Overs International Score Against New Zealand, Records Unwanted Feat During NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2025.

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women 3rd T20I 2025:

Series levelled! Suzie Bates (47) and Brooke Halliday (46*) lead the way to a 7-wicket victory. The T20I series decider will be played in front of a sell-out crowd, this Tuesday in Dunedin! 📸 @photosportnz | #NZvSL #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/jXmMiqraDr — WHITE FERNS (@WHITE_FERNS) March 16, 2025

